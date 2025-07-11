Bihar Board 2025 Result: BSEB releases revised mark sheets, certificates for Class 12, vocational students Bihar Board has issued the updated marksheets and certificates for class 12 students who applied for scrutiny after under vocational courses this year. Check details here.

New Delhi:

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued revised mark sheets, provisional cum migration certificates, and cross-lists to the offices of district education officers for students who took the Class 12th compartment exam and inter-annual exams under vocational courses this year. The documents also include registration certificates for the 2023-25 intermediate session. Additionally, the board has distributed updated marksheets and documents to students whose marks were amended after the Bihar Board 2025 class 12 exam was scrutinised. Students can collect their revised mark sheets from their respective schools and colleges.

The board stated that the revised documents for those whose marks changed following the revaluation of the class 10th board exam 2025 have also been dispatched to district education offices. School heads have been instructed to collect the mark sheets, provisional certificates, and cross lists or registers without delay and to ensure their prompt distribution to students.

Verify documents

According to the official notice, heads of recognised Class 12 schools are required to thoroughly verify all records before issuing them to students. If any document contains an error—such as an incorrect photo, a missing image, or a blurred photo—it should not be issued. The heads of these institutions must return such documents, accompanied by supporting evidence and a forwarding letter, to the exam branch of the board's academic building in the respective district by July 22.

Board requests officers for marksheet distribution arrangement

The board has also requested the district education officers to make necessary arrangements for handing over the document packets to the heads of recognised schools and colleges, or their authorised representatives. If a school receives documents of students from another institution, they should be returned to the district office immediately so that they can be shared with the concerned institution.