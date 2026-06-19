Bihar BEd CET result 2026 OUT at biharcetbed-brabu.in; two secure top spot

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The Bihar BEd CET result 2026 has been declared, the candidates can check and download Bihar BEd CET scorecard PDF on the official website - biharcetbed-brabu.in. Himanshu Ajnabi of Vaishali and Vivek Kumar of Katihar has secured rank one in BEd CET exam with 17 marks.

How to download Bihar BEd CET scorecard at biharcetbed-brabu.in

The candidates can check and download Bihar BEd CET scorecard PDF on the official website - biharcetbed-brabu.in. To download Bihar BEd CET scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official portal - biharcetbed-brabu.in and click on BEd CET scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - User ID, Password. Bihar BEd CET scorecard PDF will be available for download, save BEd CET scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - biharcetbed-brabu.in

Click on BEd CET scorecard PDF link

Enter User ID, Password as the required login credentials

Bihar BEd CET scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save BEd CET scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Bihar BEd CET merit list 2026

Bihar BEd CET topper list includes six boys and four girls. Himanshu Ajnabi of Vaishali and Vivek Kumar of Katihar jointly secured top spot with 117 marks each.

The candidates can check and download BEd CET toppers list PDF on the official website - biharcetbed-brabu.in. To download BEd CET merit list PDF, candidates need to visit the official portal - biharcetbed-brabu.in and click on BEd CET merit list PDF link. Bihar BEd CET merit list PDF will be available for download, save BEd CET topper list pdf and take a print out.

Visit the official website - biharcetbed-brabu.in Click on BEd CET merit list PDF link BEd CET merit list PDF will be available for download Save Bihar BEd CET topper list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download Bihar BEd CET final answer key 2026

Visit the official website - biharcetbed-brabu.in

Click on Bihar BEd CET final answer key 2026 PDF link

Bihar BEd CET final answer key 2026 PDF will be available for download

Save Bihar BEd CET final answer key 2026 PDF and take a print out.

For details on Bihar BEd CET result 2026, please visit the official website - biharcetbed-brabu.in.