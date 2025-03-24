Are Bihar Board 2025 Class 12th Results to be announced this week? Check BSEB latest updates Bihar Board Results 2025 date for class 12th is yet to be announced by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). Students who appeared in the exam can download their scorecards by visiting the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com. Check latest updates.

Bihar Board Results 2025 class 12: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will soon announce the results of the class 12th board exam 2024-25. All those who appeared in the Bihar Board Class 12 exam 2025 can download their scorecards using their credentials on the login page, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

A fake website claimed that the results for BSEB Bihar 10th, 12th results will be announced on March 27, 2025. However, the exam authority has not confirmed the date and time of the Bihar Board Results 2025 class 12. The official announcement for the Bihar Board Results 2025 class 12 date and time will be made by the BSEB chairman Anand Kishore. Students have been advised to stay tuned to the official website only for accurate information.

Going by past trends, the board organizes a press conference where result data, toppers’ names, re-evaluation, and supplementary exam details are declared.

This year, around 12,92,313 students appeared for the exam at 1,677 centres across Bihar. Among them, 6,41,847 are girls and 6,50,466 are boys registered for the BSEB Intermediate exam 2025.

How can i check Bihar Board Results 2025 class 12th?

Visit the official website of BSEB, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Navigate the link to the 'BSEB Bihar Board Results 2025 class 12th'

It will redirect you to a login window where you need to enter your roll number, roll code, evaluation number, and click on 'view'

Candidates can download their results and save it for future reference.

How can I download Bihar Board Results 2025 class 12th via SMS?

Open your message box.

Now type 'BIHAR12 Roll Number (For Example: BIHAR12 12345678).

Send it to 56263.

You will get the result in seconds on your mobile phone.

Alternative websites to check

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

secondary.biharboardonline.com

biharboardonline.com

Last year, Bihar BSEB inter results were announced on March 23 within 21 days of the completion of exams. The pass percentage was recorded at 87.21 per cent for all the streams combined.