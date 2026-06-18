AP Inter supply result 2026 available now via 'Mana Mitra' WhatsApp: How to check

Amaravati (AP):

The BIEAP AP Inter supply result 2026 is available now via "Mana Mitra" WhatsApp, apart from the websites - bie.ap.gov.in, resultsbie.ap.gov.in. Students can get their result via "Mana Mitra" WhatsApp. To get AP IPASE result 2026 WhatsApp, students can send Hi message to "Mana Mitra" WhatsApp number at 9552300009 followed by registration number/ roll number, date of birth.

How to download BIEAP AP Inter supply scorecard PDF at resultsbie.ap.gov.in, bieap.apcfss.in

The students can check and download AP Inter first and second year supply scorecard PDF on the official websites - bie.ap.gov.in, resultsbie.ap.gov.in, bieap.apcfss.in. To download the BIEAP Inter 1st year, 2nd year supply scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - bie.ap.gov.in, resultsbie.ap.gov.in, bieap.apcfss.in and click on the Inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd year supply scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save the BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd year supply scorecard PDF and take a hard copy of it.

Visit the official websites - bie.ap.gov.in, resultsbie.ap.gov.in, bieap.apcfss.in

Click on the BIEAP Inter 1st and 2nd year supply scorecard PDF link

Enter registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials

BIEAP inter 1st and 2nd year supply scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save the BIEAP Inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download Manabadi AP Inter supply scorecard at manabadi.com

The students can check and download BIEAP Inter 1st year, 2nd year supply scorecard PDF on the alternative websites - manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in. To download BIEAP Inter 1st year, 2nd year supply scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the alternative websites - manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in and click on AP Inter 1st, 2nd year supply scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd Year supply scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save BIEAP Inter 1st year, 2nd year supply scorecard PDF and take a printout.

Visit the alternative portals - manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in

Click on BIEAP Inter 1st year, 2nd year supply scorecard PDF link

Use registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials

BIEAP Inter 1st year, 2nd year supply scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save BIEAP Inter 1st year, 2nd year supply scorecard PDF and take a print out.

AP Inter supply scorecard PDF via Digilocker: Steps to download

The students can download the AP Inter supply scorecard PDF via Digilocker. To download the AP Inter 1st, 2nd year supply scorecard PDF, students need to first register with the school-provided 6-digit access code, school code and Class 12 roll number. Then confirm your mobile number through OTP. Now, log in to Digilocker with your mobile number, email ID and password. Locate your AP Inter 1st, 2nd year supply scorecard PDF and take a hard copy of it.

For details on AP Inter supply result, please visit the official websites - bie.ap.gov.in, resultsbie.ap.gov.in.