UPPRPB 2019: UP Police Constable additional result declared at uppbpb.gov.in. Here's how to check

UPPRPB 2019: UP Police Constable additional result declared at uppbpb.gov.in.

UP Police Constable Result 2019 | Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has declared the UP Police Constable Result 2019 on the official website-- uppbpb.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared in the UPPRPB UP Police Constable exam 2019 can check their results online now.

Candidates who have been selected in the additional result will have to appear for the PET and Document Verification as per the given schedule on October 5, 2019.

The UPPRPB Police Constable Exam was conducted on January 27 and 28, 2019 across various centres in Uttar Pradesh.

UP Police Constable Result 2019 | How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website-- uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, look into the 'Notice' section

Step 3: Click on the link which reads, 'UP Police Constable Additional Result 2019'

Step 4: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 5: Click on 'download result' option

Step 6: The result will be displayed on your screen

Step 7: Download and take a printout of it for future reference

UP Police Constable Result 2019 Check here

UP Police Constable Result 2019 Notification

