Thursday, October 03, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education News
  4. Exam Results News
  5. UPPRPB 2019: UP Police Constable additional result declared at uppbpb.gov.in. Here's how to check

UPPRPB 2019: UP Police Constable additional result declared at uppbpb.gov.in. Here's how to check

UP Police Constable Result 2019: Candidates who have appeared in the UPPRPB UP Police Constable exam 2019 can check their results on the official website-- uppbpb.gov.in. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 03, 2019 13:51 IST
Representative News Image

 UPPRPB 2019: UP Police Constable additional result declared at uppbpb.gov.in.

UP Police Constable Result 2019 | Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has declared the UP Police Constable Result 2019 on the official website-- uppbpb.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared in the UPPRPB UP Police Constable exam 2019 can check their results online now.

Candidates who have been selected in the additional result will have to appear for the PET and Document Verification as per the given schedule on October 5, 2019.

The UPPRPB Police Constable Exam was conducted on January 27 and 28, 2019 across various centres in Uttar Pradesh.

UP Police Constable Result 2019 | How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website-- uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, look into the 'Notice' section 

Step 3: Click on the link which reads, 'UP Police Constable Additional Result 2019'

Step 4: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 5: Click on 'download result' option

Step 6: The result will be displayed on your screen

Step 7: Download and take a printout of it for future reference

UP Police Constable Result 2019 Check here

UP Police Constable Result 2019 Notification

Also Read: DU SOL Results 2019: B.A, B.Com results declared at sol.du.ac.in. Here's how to check

Also Read: IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims result declared at ibps.in. Here's how to check

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryIBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020: Apply online for over 12000 posts Next StoryAP Police Recruitment 2019: Apply for 13000 driver, SI, ASI vacancies  