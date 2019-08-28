Wednesday, August 28, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education News
  4. Exam Results News
  5. UP D.El.Ed Counselling 2019: Phase 2 seat allotment result released at updeled.gov.in. Direct link here

UP D.El.Ed Counselling 2019: Phase 2 seat allotment result released at updeled.gov.in. Direct link here

UP D.El.Ed Counselling 2019: The Examination Regulatory Authority, Uttar Pradesh has released the round 2 allotment list for the UP D.El.Ed counselling 2019. Candidates who have applied for the allotment can visit the official website to check the allotment result.   

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 28, 2019 10:19 IST
Representative News Image

UP D.El.Ed Counselling 2019

UP D.El.Ed Counselling 2019: The Examination Regulatory Authority, Uttar Pradesh has released the round 2 allotment list for the UP D.El.Ed counselling 2019. Candidates who have applied for the allotment process can visit the official counselling website to check the allotment result.

The phase 2 allotment result of UP D.El.Ed has been released for the candidates from rank 1 to 333090. Candidates can check the UP D.El.Ed allotment result on the official website-- updeled.gov.in

UP D.El.Ed Counselling 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website-- updeled.gov.in

Step 2: Click on 'Allotment Result'

Step 3: Enter all required details

Step 4: The allotment result will be displayed

Step 5: Download allotment list for future reference

UP D.El.Ed Counselling 2019: Direct link to check

Click here to check 

Write a comment

arun-jaitley

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryCancelled Himachal police exam to be held on Sept 8 Next Story  