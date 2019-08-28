UP D.El.Ed Counselling 2019: Phase 2 seat allotment result released at updeled.gov.in. Direct link here

UP D.El.Ed Counselling 2019: The Examination Regulatory Authority, Uttar Pradesh has released the round 2 allotment list for the UP D.El.Ed counselling 2019. Candidates who have applied for the allotment process can visit the official counselling website to check the allotment result.
The phase 2 allotment result of UP D.El.Ed has been released for the candidates from rank 1 to 333090. Candidates can check the UP D.El.Ed allotment result on the official website-- updeled.gov.in.
UP D.El.Ed Counselling 2019: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website-- updeled.gov.in
Step 2: Click on 'Allotment Result'
Step 3: Enter all required details
Step 4: The allotment result will be displayed
Step 5: Download allotment list for future reference