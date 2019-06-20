TNEA Rank List 2019 to be declared shortly: Direct link to check the score card

Thursday, June 20, 2019
     
TNEA Rank List 2019: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education or TNDTE is slated to release the TNEA Rank List 2019 today on the official website -- tneaonline.in.

New Delhi Published on: June 20, 2019 14:43 IST
TNEA Rank List 2019 | The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education or TNDTE is slated to release the TNEA Rank List 2019 today on the official website -- tneaonline.in. The Higher Education Minister, K P Anbalagan has confirmed the TNEA Rank List 2019 releasing date.

TNEA Rank List 2019 was earlier scheduled to be published on June 17 but it got delayed due to the stretched verification process.

About TNEA Rank List 2019: 

Around 1.33 lakh candidates have registered for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2019 Entrance Examination and around 1.04 lakh candidates took part in the certificate verification process. Candidates seeking admission for B.Tech / undergraduate engineering programmes will be able to check the status of admission application through TNEA Rank List 2019.

Here are the steps to download TNEA Rank List 2019: 

Step 1: Visit the official website of TNDTE -- tndte.gov.in or tneaonline.in

Step 2: Click on 'TNEA 2019' link

Step 3: Enter your registered Id, password, and captcha

Step 4: Click on the 'Submit' button

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the scorecard. 

What after TNEA Rank List 2019?

After the TNEA Rank List 2019 release, the candidates will have to pay the requisite fees to apply for engineering admissions and freeze their allocated seats.

TNEA 2019 Counselling Process: 

The online counselling process for final seat allotment will be started by TNDTE on July 3 and end it on July 28.  While the counselling for the supplementary seats will start from July 29. 

