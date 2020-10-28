Image Source : GOOGLE TN Supplementary Exam Result 2020: Class 12 results to be declared today. Direct Link

TN Supplementary Exam Result 2020: TN supplementary exam results 2020 for class 12 will be declared today by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE). Students will be able to check their results on the official website of TNDGE -- dge.tn.gov.in.

The TN Class 12 supplementary result 2020 will be announced at 5 pm. Class 10 supplementary result will be declared at 11 am today. The class 12 supplementary exams were held from September 21 to 28. Nearly 50,000 candidates appeared for the exam.

TN Supplementary Exam Result 2020: Steps to check result

Step 1: Log on to official website -- dge.tn.gov.in

Step 2: Click on 'TN Class 12 supplementary result 2020'

Step 3: Enter required details

Step 4: Result will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download for future reference

