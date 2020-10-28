Wednesday, October 28, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. Exam Results
  5. TN Supplementary Exam Result 2020: Class 12 results to be declared today. Direct Link

TN Supplementary Exam Result 2020: Class 12 results to be declared today. Direct Link

​TN Supplementary Exam Result 2020: TN supplementary exam results 2020 for class 12 will be declared today by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE). Students will be able to check their results on the official website of TNDGE -- dge.tn.gov.in.   

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 28, 2020 10:38 IST
TN Supplementary results 10th, TN Supplementary results 12th, TN Supplementary results download, TN
Image Source : GOOGLE

TN Supplementary Exam Result 2020: Class 12 results to be declared today. Direct Link

TN Supplementary Exam Result 2020: TN supplementary exam results 2020 for class 12 will be declared today by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE). Students will be able to check their results on the official website of TNDGE -- dge.tn.gov.in. 

The TN Class 12 supplementary result 2020 will be announced at 5 pm. Class 10 supplementary result will be declared at 11 am today. The class 12 supplementary exams were held from September 21 to 28. Nearly 50,000 candidates appeared for the exam.

TN Supplementary Exam Result 2020: Steps to check result

Step 1: Log on to official website -- dge.tn.gov.in

Step 2: Click on 'TN Class 12 supplementary result 2020'
Step 3: Enter required details
Step 4: Result will be displayed on your screen
Step 5: Download for future reference

TN Supplementary Exam Result 2020: Direct Link

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X