TN Class 12 Result 2020 DECLARED: Check Tamil Nadu Board HSC (+2) scores

TN Class 12 Result 2020: Tamil Nadu Board HSC (+2) result Declared. Direct link

TN Class 12 Result 2020: DGE Tamil Nadu has declared TN Plus Two Results 2020 for the Class 12 students today on its official website. Students will need to log onto tnresults.nic.in to check their results and download the scorecard or e-statement of marks for TN 12th Result 2020.

The official website might suffer from technical problems or glitches from time to time, which may hamper the experience of the students. To avoid this, students can go through the step-wise process listed below and access Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2020 easily, without any problem.

TN Class 12 Result 2020: Steps to check results

Step 1: Visit official result portal of TN Board i.e. tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: Find and Click on the Link for TN HSE / +2 Result 2020 on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page with input fields

Step 4: Enter your Exam Registration Number in the first field

Step 5: Input your Date of Birth, as mentioned on the hall ticket or admit card in the second one

Step 6: Verify all the details and submit them on the website

Step 7: Your TN Plus Two Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 8: Download the Scorecard in PDF / Softcopy format

Step 9: Take printout of the e-statement of marks for future reference

