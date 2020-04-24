TN 12th Public Exam 2020 Result delayed due to lockdown. Details here

Image Source : PTI TN 12th Public Exam 2020 Result delayed

TN 12th Public Exam 2020: The result of Class 12 Public Exam or TN+ 2HSC result, which was earlier scheduled to be released today has been delayed in the wake of lockdown. Students who had appeared for the TN 12th Public Exam 2020 should note that the result was expected to be released by the Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu, TNDGE. With this, the students will now have to wait a little longer to see their TN 12th Public Exam 2020.

TN 12th Public Exam 2020 was conducted from March 2 to March 24, 2020. With the nationwide lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the HSC +2 results are not expected before relaxation in the lockdown orders.

Meanwhile, the state higher education department also as per sources is planning to begin the online registration of engineering counselling as soon as the HSC+2 results answer scripts evaluation begins in the state.

How to check TN 12th Public Exam Result 2020

1. Visit the official website tnresults.nic.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'TN + 2 HSC Result 2020'

3. Enter your roll number and other required details

4. Your TN 12th Public Exam Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take a print of the same for future reference

TN 12th Public Exam 2020 Result: Date, time

With strict lockdown orders currently in place, the HSC +2 results or the TN 12th Public Exam 2020 Result cannot be expected before June 2020.

The Board officials have informed that the evaluation process of class 12 exam copies would begin only after 2nd week of May. As of now, the lockdown has been extended till May 3.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage