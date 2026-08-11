All you need to know about CINTAA row; resignations, allegations against Poonam Dhillon and her response

New Delhi:

Poonam Dhillon, actress and CINTAA President, has spoken out about the ongoing controversy within the Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA). The dispute has involved resignations from the committee, disagreements over the Cine Artistes Welfare Trust (CAWT) and allegations against office bearers.

Dhillon said the situation escalated after some people were unable to get the outcome they wanted through legal proceedings. She alleged that attempts were then made to exercise control over CINTAA members through the .

Poonam Dhillon says allegations were deeply hurtful

"What happened was that things were not going their way. They were trying to exercise control over the CINTAA members through the CAWT, and when that did not happen, they started making strange and serious allegations against us," Dhillon told ANI.

She said the allegations made against her and actor Padmini Kolhapure were deeply offensive. Dhillon added that they initially chose not to respond, despite having the option of taking legal action. "You wouldn't believe how vulgar the allegations were. They were so offensive that, if we wanted to, we could have considered taking action for defamation against each and every person involved. Such allegations, hurtful statements, and offensive language were circulated widely."

Dhillon also spoke about the people she claimed were speaking against them and circulating statements. "They had two or three, I would say, paid mouthpieces who would speak in this manner. One or two of them were also members of CINTAA, and they made some very inappropriate and hurtful statements. But we still chose to remain silent. But I would only say one thing. My self-respect, my integrity is very important."

She said the reputation she and Kolhapure have built over several decades cannot be compromised. "Whatever we have earned over the years, we have not earned it in one or two years. We have built our reputation and self-respect over decades, through our conduct, our dignity, our presence, and the way we have treated and interacted with people," she added.

Dhillon also expressed disappointment over the way the situation involving the CAWT had been handled. She said CINTAA members ultimately suffered because of the internal dispute.

"So, we will not allow that self-respect to be compromised. Without naming anyone, I would like to say that we are not very happy with the way the CAWT has treated us. And when some members resigned in this manner, the people who ultimately suffered were the members of CINTAA...."

Poonam Dhillon on questions over her visibility in CINTAA

Dhillon also addressed disagreements over the visibility given to her and Padmini Kolhapure while they were working for the association. She said the two wanted to use their personal contacts and relationships to bring positive changes for CINTAA members.

"It is very sad that people's thinking had become so narrow that their concerns were about why their photograph had not been published or why they had not been given prominence. These were the things that seemed to be troubling them. Why were Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure being projected? Why was this happening? The reason is simple: we are working. We want to do something positive for CINTAA by using our personal contacts and relationships," she added.

'Pichhle ek-dedh saal mein kai baar mera mann hua...'

Dhillon had earlier shared a video message addressing the rumours surrounding the CINTAA dispute. She said she initially did not want to respond but changed her mind after seeing messages being circulated on WhatsApp.

The actress said her focus has always been the welfare of artistes and the film industry. She also revealed that she had considered stepping down from CINTAA's Executive Committee several times over the past one-and-a-half years. "Hum log industry mein 42 saal se hain, koi 45 saal se hai, koi 48 saal se industry ka hissa hai. Kya aapko sach mein lagta hai ki itne saalon ke baad hum log is tarah ki be-wafai karenge? Main aapse ek bahut personal baat share karna chahti hoon. Pichhle ek-dedh saal mein kai baar mera mann hua ki main CINTAA ki EC chhodkar chali jaaun. Kyunki in logon ne hamari life itni difficult bana di thi. Har ek cheez ka opposition. Har initiative ka opposition," Poonam shared.

She also spoke about messages and voice notes that she said were circulated among some CINTAA members. "Aur uske baad bahar messages circulate karke humein insult karwana. WhatsApp par itne gande aur disrespectful messages aur voice messages kuch members ke through circulate kiye gaye. Aap mein se bahut log jaante hain. Shayad aapne woh messages dekhe bhi hain aur sune bhi hain. Toh agar aapko woh sab dekhkar aur sunkar takleef hui hai, toh aap sochiye humein kitna bura laga hoga. Main industry mein 45 years plus se hoon. Itne saalon mein maine apni izzat kamayi hai, apna naam banaya hai. Baaki saari cheezein theek hain, lekin izzat mere liye bahut important hai," she said.

Eight CINTAA members resign

The ongoing controversy has also seen resignations from CINTAA's committee. The resignations were submitted to CINTAA General Secretary Upasana Singh.

The eight members who stepped down are Hemant Pandey, Mukesh Rishi, Sahila Chadha, Heta Parmar, Puneet Issar, Vindu Dara Singh, Vikas Verma and Deepak Parashar.

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