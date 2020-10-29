TN 11th supplementary result 2020: Tamil Nadu Plus 1 supplementary results 2020 declared

Image Source : FILE TN 11th supplementary result 2020: Tamil Nadu Plus 1 supplementary results 2020 to be declared today

TN 11th supplementary result 2020: Tamil Nadu 11th supplementary result 2020 (TN plus one) declared today by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TNDGE) TN plus one. The result was announced at 11 am.

Candidates who appeared for the TN 11th supplementary exam will be able to check their results online at dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic and download the results.

Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination conducted the plus one supplementary examination in September 2020. DGE TN on Wednesday declared the class 10th and 12th supplementary exam results 2020.

How to check TN 11th supplementary result 2020

Visit the official website of TNDGE

On the homepage, select the link which says “TN 11th supplementary result 2020”

The link will take you to a new page

Login with your TN plus one hall ticket number and date of birth

Your TN 11th supplementary result 2020 will be shown on the display

Download and take a print out of the TN 11th supplementary result 2020 for future use

