TISSNET MA Result 2020: Get direct link to download scorecard, details here

TISSNET MA Result 2020: Tata Institute of Social Sciences is set to declare the TISSNET MA Result 2020 shortly on the official website -- admissions.tiss.edu. Earlier, the results were expected to release at 5 pm but later there were the reports that the result will be released at 8 PM. The candidates who had appeared for the entrance examinations can check their results for TISSNET 2020 by visiting the official website. They can also click on the direct link provided below.

How to download TISSNET MA 2020 Scorecard?

1. Visit the official website -- admissions.tiss.edu.

2. Click on the result section.

3. Click on MA Scorecard 2020 link.

4. Enter your login credentials before clicking on the submit button.

5. Download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Last year the TISSNET results were declared at 9 PM. Therefore, it was expected that the institute may release the results later this evening.

Direct link to download TISSNET MA Scorecard 2020