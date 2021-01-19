Image Source : FILE PHOTO/SSC.NIC.IN SSC CHSL 2019 Marks to be released today. Here's how to check

SSC CHSL 2019 Marks: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the marks of SSC CHSL 2019 on the official website today (January 19). Candidates who have appeared in the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam will be able to check their scores by using their registration number and password.

Once the marks are uploaded, candidates will be able to check their SSC CHSL 2019 marks online at ssc.nic.in.

Candidates must note that the last date to check the SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level exam result is February 18.

"Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on 19.01.2021. This facility will be available for a period of one month i.e. from 19.01.2021 to 18.02.2021. Candidates may check their individual marks by using their Registration No. and registered password and click on the Result/Marks tab on the candidate dashboard," the official notice.

SSC CHSL 2019 Marks: How to check

1. Visit the official website-- ssc.nic.in

2. Under the announcement section, look for an active link for SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level exam result

3. Enter the registration number and password along with the security key

4. Your SSC CHSL 2019 Marks will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take its print out for future reference

Candidates are advised to keep all the basic details handy before visiting the official website.

Latest Education News