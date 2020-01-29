SPPU Results 2019 for Oct/Nov exams declared. Get direct link to download marksheet

SPPU Results 2019 for Oct/Nov exams declared

SPPU Results 2019: The Savitribai Phule Pune University or SPPU has declared the results for various examinations held in the month of October and November of several courses like Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and many more. The University has released the marksheet of students on the official website of the SPPU -- unipune.ac.in. The students who appeared for the examinations can check their results by visiting the official website. The step-by-step procedure to check the SPPU Results 2019 online is given below. They can also click on the direct link provided below.

How to check SPPU Results 2019?

Step 1: Visit the official website -- unipune.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link 'Results'

Step 3: Enter your seat number and mother's name

Step 4: Download and take a printout of SPPU Results 2019 mark sheet

The Savitribai Phule Pune University or SPPU has declared the results for the following examinations:

M.Sc. Physical Chemistry

M.Sc. Inorganic Chemistry

M.SC. Rev.08 (Organic Chemistry)

M.SC. Organic Chemistry

M.SC.Rev.08 (Analytical Chem)

M.Sc Rev.13 (Analytical Chem.)

M.Sc Rev.14 (Analytical Chem.)

MCA Sci. Rev.08

MCA Sci. Rev.13

BE 2015 Credit Pattern Exam Period Oct/Nov 2019

Direct link to SPPU Results 2019 Marksheet