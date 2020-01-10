SNAP Result 2019 released: Get direct link to download scorecard

The Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has released the SNAP 2019 Result online at the official website -- snaptest.org. Candidates who appeared for the examinations can visit the website or they can click on the direct link given below, to check the result or get SNAP 2019 scorecard. Candidates will require to enter the SNAP ID and password while accessing the SNAP 2019 Scorecard. So it is advisable to keep your hall ticket handy while checking your SNAP Result 2019.

The SNAP 2019 examination was conducted on December 15 from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM. The online examination was conducted in 90 exam cities across the country. In northeastern cities like Guwahati, Dibrugarh, and Shilong, the examination was rescheduled on December 27.

SNAP Result 2019 | How to download Scorecard?

Step 1: Visit the official website -- snaptest.org.

Step 2: Click on the 'SNAP 2019 result' link

Step 3: Enter the login details in the SNAP 2019 result

Step 4: Download the SNAP 2019 result

What after SNAP 2019 result?

Those who have cleared the SNAP 2019 examinations will be called for the GE-PIWAT round. The candidates will have to go through Group Exercise (GE), Personal Interaction (PI) and Writing Ability Test (WAT), each carrying 50 marks. Later, the candidates will be shortlisted based on their overall SNAP Percentile.

Direct Link to SNAP 2019 Scorecard