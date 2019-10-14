Image Source : PTI SBI Clerk Mains Result 2019

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2019: All you need to know

The result dates of SBI Clerk Mains 2019, is still under speculation as the State Bank of India hasn't yet announced the date. The confusion regarding the date continues among the candidates as earlier the result was scheduled to release by October first week.

Earlier, various media reports had said that the State Bank of India to announce the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2019 in the first week of October. However, the bank neither released the results nor announced the result date. The bank is now expected to release the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2019 in the second week of October.

Candidates, who appeared for the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2019, are advised to keep checking the official website of SBI. We will keep updating you with every information regarding the results. Meanwhile, they can know where and how to check the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2019 after State Bank of India releases the result.

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2019 | Steps to check the result online:

Step 1: Visit the official website -- sbi.co.in

Step 2: Click on the result notification.

Step 3: Enter the required information.

Step 4: Download SBI Clerk Mains Result 2019.

As soon as the State Bank of India releases the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2019, candidates should thoroughly check all the information provided in the scorecard.