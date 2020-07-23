RBSE Class 10 Result 2020: Rajasthan HSC exam likely to be declared this week. Get details here

Image Source : FILE RBSE Class 10 Result 2020 likely this week

RBSE Class 10 Result 2020: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) is expected to announce the results of Class 10 exams this week on the official website -- rajresults.nic.in. However, the exact date and time of the result declaration have not been confirmed by the board. Students who appeared for the examination and were anticipating for the results can check their scorecard on the official website as soon as the Rajasthan Board releases the result.

This year around eight lakh students appeared for the class 10 examination. This year, the RBSE class 10 board examination were conducted from March 12 to 24. The students can also check the results on another website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Rajasthan Board had declared the RBSE class 12 results on July 21. The pass percentage for Science, Commerce, and Arts streams were 91.96 per cent, 94.49 per cent and 90.7 per cent, respectively.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage