Rajasthan VMOU 2019: RSCIT exam results declared, check at vmou.ac.in

Rajasthan VMOU RSCIT Result 2019

Rajasthan VMOU RSCIT results 2019: The Vardhman Mahaveer Open University(VMOU) has declared the result of Rajasthan State Certificate in Information Technology (RSCIT). The candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results on the official website- vmou.ac.in.

Rajasthan VMOU 2019 | Here's how to check RSCIT results

Visit the official website- vmou.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link which says, “RS-CIT results 2019”.

Enter all the required details.

Click on 'Submit'.

The results will be displayed on the screen.

Check all the details and download the results for future reference.

Rajasthan VMOU RSCIT Exam Result 2019- direct link

About Rajasthan VMOU RSCIT Exam2019

The RSCIT exam was conducted on June 30, 2019 and the students are required to enter their district and roll number or date of birth to check their results.

The answer keys for RSCIT exam were released earlier on the official website and the candidates should note that the last date to submit objections against the answer keys was July 4, 2019

