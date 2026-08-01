Who is Yash Vir Singh, the surprise bronze medallist from Javelin throw at Commonwealth Games 2026?

New Delhi:

Yash Vir Singh put in a brilliant performance to snatch a bronze medal in the Men's Javelin throw event at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2026 on Friday, July 31 (local time). Yash Vir produced a personal best throw of 85.41m to help India register a double podium finish with former Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra winning silver.

Yash was lagging in seventh place after the penultimate round of throws. He needed a strong effort to leapfrog the likes of Grenada's Anderson Peters and the third-ranked holder Douw Smit of South Africa in his final effort. And the 24-year-old produced his lifetime-best throw to surpass them and others, take the third spot in the standings, and hold on to it by the end of the event.

Who is Yash Vir?

Yash has become just the third Indian to have won a Commonwealth Games medal after Kashinath Naik (bronze in 2010) and Neeraj himself. The Tokyo champion now has two medals at the Games, having won a gold in 2018. Even though Neeraj was coming off a lower back injury, he was expected to bag a medal; however, Yash's triumph came as a surprise to many.

Yash, a 24-year-old, is from Jaipur, Rajasthan. He started competing in professional Javelin events from 2017 onwards, having begun with state events. He was originally interested in basketball, as stated by Sportstar, before going with Javelin. He is the son of former national-level javelin thrower Rai Singh, who guided him in his early journey.

Apart from the Commonwealth Games, Yash has participated in several big events like the 2025 World Championships, 2025 Asian Championships (fifth place) and the 2025 Neeraj Chopra Classic. In 2022, Yash participated in the Indian Under-20 Federation Cup and broke Neeraj's meet record.

His performances improved with time as he finished fifth in the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi in 2025, before earning a ticket for the World Championships, where he could not qualify for the final and finished 15th in the 18-member Group 2. However, he made a big jump in 2026 with his Commonwealth Games bronze.

Rumesh Pathirage takes gold, Chopra bags silver

Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage produced a stunning 89.75m effort to clinch a historic gold. Pathirage, the world leader coming into the competition, sealed victory with a massive 89 throw in the second round. Remarkably, it was his only valid attempt of the night, with the Sri Lankan fouling all his other throws. On the other hand, Chopra, making his Commonwealth Games return eight years after winning gold at Gold Coast in 2018, produced a season's best 85.83m in the second round to bag the silver, his second medal at the Games.

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