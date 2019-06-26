Wednesday, June 26, 2019
     
PU BA LLB 2019 Results to be declared by Panjab University today; how to check on puchd.ac.in

Candidates who had appeared for the PU BA LLB 2019 exam should check the official website puchd.ac.in to check their PU BA LLB 2019 Results.

New Delhi Updated on: June 26, 2019 9:13 IST
PU BA LLB 2019 Results to be declared today

The PU BA LLB 2019 results will be declared by Panjab University today. Candidates who had appeared for the PU BA LLB 2019 exam should check the official website puchd.ac.in for details. 

How to check PU BA LLB 2019 Results

1. Visit the official website puchd.ac.in

2. Click on the link that states 'PU BA LLB 2019 Result'
3. Enter your credentials and login to the portal
4. Your PU BA LLB 2019 Result will be displayed on the screen 
5. Download the result and take a print for future reference 

PU BA LLB 2019 Results: Merit list

Students should note that a merit list will also be released by Panjab University once the PU BA LLB 2019 Results are declared. 

