OJEE Result 2019 declared: Pradeep Kumar Barik topped in M.Tech. Here's the complete list of toppers in all streams

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Cell has declared the Odisha JEE Result 2019 at the official website ojee.nic.in . Candidates appeared for the OJEE 2019 can check their score in both -- online and offline mode.

Pradeep Kumar Barik has emerged as the topper in M.Tech stream while Pradeep Kumar Kampa has stood first in MBA stream. Here is the complete list of OJEE Result 2019 toppers in all the streams.

Topper Stream Pradeep Kumar Barik M.Tech Saswati Mohanty Lateral Entry M.Tech Pradeep Kumar Kampa MBA Swikruti Mohapatra Integrated MBA Smitarani Choudhury MCA Samir Kumar Padhi B.Pharm

The Odisha JEE paper-based test or offline exams were held on May 18, while the online exams or Computer-based test was conducted on June 8.

The admission of the candidates to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses will be through the counselling rounds. The counselling procedure will be based on the order of merit score obtained by the candidates.

OJEE Result 2019| How to Check your score Online:

Step 1: Visit the official website of OJEE - ojee.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘OJEE 2019 Result’.

Step 3: Login with your OJEE 2019 Roll Number, date of birth and enter the security code.

Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5: Your OJEE Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download your result and take a printout for future purposes.