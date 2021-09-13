Manabadi AP POLYCET Result 2021 to be out soon: Direct link, how to check here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Manabadi AP POLYCET result 2021 is expected to be released sooon at the official website of AP POLYCET -- polycetap.nic.in.

SBTET AP POLYCET 2021: State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Andhra Pradesh is expected to release the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) result 2021 soon on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the AP POLYCET-2021 can check their result on polycetap.nic.in. The AP POLYCET-2021 was conducted on September 1.

POLYCET is a Polytechnic common entrance test conducted by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, AP, Vijayawada for the admission of candidates to all diploma courses in engineering / non-engineering/technology offered at polytechnics/ institutions (including aided and unaided private polytechnics/institutions running as 2nd shift in private engineering colleges) in Andhra Pradesh state for the academic year 2021 - 2022.

AP POLYCET Result-2021: How to check

Visit the official website of SBTET at polycetap.nic.in Click on "POLYCET Result-2021" link available on the home page Enter the login credentials and click on submit Your result will appear on the screen Check the result and download the page Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

AP POLYCET Result-2021: Selection process

Candidates will be offered admission on the basis of the marks obtained by the candidates in mathematics, physics, and their date of birth in order. State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh, will declare counselling details once the result is out. AP POLYCET 2021 application process began on July 28, 2021.

