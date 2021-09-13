IIT-Delhi introduces UG course in Design from 2022-23 session: Eligibility criteria, admission process

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Admission to this course will be provided to students on the basis of their ranks on the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design.

The IIT-Delhi Board of Governors on Monday (September 13) gave a go ahead to Bachelor of Design (B.Des) course from the 2022-23 session. The design department of IIT will venture into the B.Des programme. The first batch of the B.Des programme will start with 20 seats, and it will be open to students of all specializations.

Prof V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi said, “We are delighted about starting off this new Bachelor’s programme in design as this is the first time IIT Delhi would be admitting undergraduate students (B.Des) from other than Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. We expect that the students who graduate with a B Design degree from IIT Delhi would take up leadership positions in industry, academia, government, consulting, and entrepreneurship over a period of time.”

Prof Rao added, “Bachelor of Design (B.Des.) programme and other programmes in design, which are in pipeline at IIT Delhi will bridge the huge demand-supply gap of quality design professionals, which our country needs to excel as a creative economy.”

Admission to this course will be provided to students on the basis of their ranks on the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design. The registration for the same has been started at the official website of UCEED -- uceed.iitb.ac.in/2022/.

UCEED 2022: How to apply

Go to the official websites of UCEED-uceed.iitb.ac.in On the displayed homepage, click on the registration link Enter email ID to complete the registration The application form will be displayed on the screen Fill the form with the asked details Upload the required documents. Pay the application fees through mentioned gateways Download the application form for further use.

