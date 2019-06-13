Image Source : PTI Manabadi AP Inter Supplementary Result 2019

Manabadi AP inter supplementary result 2019: BIEAP to declare scores today at bieap.gov.in

The AP Board of Intermediate Education is expected to declare the Manabadi AP inter supplementary result 2019 today. According to the reports, the board will announce the result by today evening.

Students who appeared for the exam can check their result by visiting the official website of AP BIE -- bieap.gov.in.

Manabadi AP inter supplementary examination 2019 was conducted from May 14 to May 22 for those students who could not manage to obtain passing marks in the intermediate examination. More than 4 lakh students appeared for this exam.

Here's how you can check your AP inter supplementary result 2019 scorecard:

Step 1: Visit the official website - bieap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link which says 'AP inter supplementary result 2019'

Step 3: Enter the credentials required at the given slots

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button

Step 5: Your AP inter supplementary result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it and take the printout of your result for future reference