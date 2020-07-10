Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra Board HSC, SSC Results 2020 Date: Class 12 results likely by July 15, Class 10 by July end

Maharashtra Board HSC, SSC Results 2020 Date: Though there has not been any official confirmation on the exact dates of 10th and 12 std results of Maharashtra boards. However, media reports are suggesting that the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHE) is likely to declare results of HSE (12th standard) exams by next week. Earlier reports had suggested that MSBSHE was likely to declare HSE results on July 15 while SSC (10th standard) results were to be declared by the end of July.

This year, SSC and HSE exams were affected because of Coronavirus pandemic. Though the board was able to carry out HSE exams successfully, some papers of SSC exam had to be cancelled.

Both the exams had commenced in the month of March 2020. They were to conclude by April 2020 but coronavirus outbreak and susequent national lockdown affected the schedule.

When the results are declared, students will be able to check their score on official websites of maharashtra board.

The official websites are mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in and mahresult.nic.in

On logging on to the website, students will have to enter their seat number and mother's name. When they enter the details, they will be able to view their score.

Maharashtra Board SSC and HSC results can be viewed on SMS as well.

A student has to write the following in the SMS

MH

The SMS has to be sent to 57766

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage