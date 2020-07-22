Madhyamik Marksheet 2020: WBBSE changes date for release of marksheet. Details here

Image Source : PTI Madhyamik Marksheet 2020: WBBSE changes date for release of marksheet

Madhyamik Marksheet Date: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has changed the date for the release of WBBSE Madhyamik Marksheet 2020 for Class 10 students. According to an earlier announcement, the Madhyamik Marksheet 2020 was to be released on July 22 and 23. However, now with total lockdown imposed in West Bengal, the dates for the release of the Madhyamik Marksheet 2020 have been changed. The West Bengal government has announced a total lockdown in the state on July 23 and July 25.

The WBBSE result 2020 was declared on July 15. An estimated 86.34 per cent students had passed the class 10 board examination in West Bengal.

Madhyamik Marksheet 2020 Date

According to a notification released by Board President Kalyanmoy Ganguly, the Madhyamik Marksheet will now be released on July 22 and July 24. Meanwhile, all teachers and non-teaching staff have also been ordered to attend school on the said dates.

"In view of the distribution of Madhyamik Pariksha results on July 22 and 24 instead of July 23 due to lockdown and also with regard to upcoming admission to class eleven, it is hereby ordered that all teachers and non-teaching staff shall attend school on the above days," the notification read.

The notification said that 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff of institutes will have to be present on each day.

Employees living in containment zones would be exempted from duty on the two days, it said.

