West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2020 declared. Direct link to check

West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2020: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has announced the Madhyamik Result for Class 10 students today (July 15). Students who had appeared for the WBBSE Board exam 2020 should note that the West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result Result 2020 has been released on the official websites-- wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in.

West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2020: How to check

Visit the official website – wbbse.org or wbresults.nic.in

Click on the result link - ‘Madhyamik class 10 Exam Results 2020’

You will be redirected to a new page

Enter the required details such as Roll Number or admit card id

Your results will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print out

West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2020​: Direct link

Students can click on the below-mentioned link to check and download their WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2020

The WBBSE class 10th exam was held from February 18 to 27 while the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) had conducted the class 12th exam from February 12 to 27.

This year, around 10,15,888 candidates have appeared for the Madhyamik examinations this year and of them, 5,76,009 are girls.

