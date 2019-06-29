LIC ADO Admit Card 2019: Download hall ticket for Assistant Development Officer Exam from licindia.in.

Image Source : PTI LIC ADO Admit Card 2019

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has released the Admit Card for LIC ADO 2019 exam on the official website -- licindia.in. Candidates who had registered for the examination can download the LIC ADO 2019 Prelim Admit Card by visiting the official website of LIC India. The Admit Cards has been released for the posts of Apprentice Development Officer (ADO) preliminary examination.

The LIC ADO 2019 preliminary examination will be held from July 6 to July 13. The examination will be conducted in a computer-based test format. The selection process consists of two phases -- LIC ADO Preliminary 2019 examination and LIC ADO Main Exam 2019.

LIC ADO Admit Card 2019: Steps to download the Prelim Admit Card for LIC ADO 2019

Step 1: Visit the LIC official website -- licindia.in.

Step 2: Click on the career section of LIC.

Step 3: Click on the LIC Apprentice Development Officer Admit Card link.

Step 4: Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Step 5: Click on the submit button.

Step 6: The LIC ADO 2019 Admit Card, LIC ADO Prelim 2019 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download and take a printout of your admit card.

Candidates must note that the LIC ADO 2019 Admit Card is a mandatory document which they must carry at the time of entering into the exam hall. Failing to produce the LIC ADO Prelim 2019 Admit Card might lead to the disqualification of candidature and they will not be allowed to appear for the LIC ADO Prelim Exam 2019.