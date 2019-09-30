Kerala DHSE Results 2019: First year improvement exam result declared. Here's how to check

Kerala DHSE Results 2019 | The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala has announced the first-year improvement results of Higher secondary examination 2019. Candidates appeared in the exam can check Kerala DHSE Results 2019 online on the official website-- keralaresults.nic.in.

The board had conducted the first year improvement exam in the month of August.

Kerala DHSE Results 2019 | How to check first year improvement exam result

1. Visit the DHSE Kerala official website-- keralaresults.nic.in

2. Click on the link ‘DHSE First Year Improvement Exam Results - Aug 2019’

3. Enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth and click on submit

4. Your results will be displayed on screen

6. Download and take a print out for future reference

Kerala DHSE Results 2019 | DIRECT LINK

Click here to check results

Also Read: JEE Main 2020 online registration date extended till 10 October; check exam pattern, other details here

Also Read: RRB NTPC 2019 Exam Update: Railways likely to announce NTPC CBT 1 exam date in October; check details