KAS Preliminary Result 2020: Check Kerala PSC Result through direct link

Kerala (KAS) Preliminary Result 2020: The Kerala Public Service Commission on Wednesday released the Kerala Administrative Services Preliminary Exam 2020 results on the official website -- keralapsc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the exam can visit the official website to check their marks. They can also go through the links shared below.
Kerala KAS Result 2020: How to download
1. Visit the official website-- keralapsc.gov.in
2. On the homepage, click on the result tab
3. Enter the tab to find the list 1 and 2 of candidates selected
4. Download the PDF and check your roll number
5. Save a copy for future reference
Kerala KAS Result 2020: Direct Link
Candidates can click on the below-mentioned link to check and download their Kerala KAS Result 2020