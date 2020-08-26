KAS Preliminary Result 2020: Check Kerala PSC Result through direct link

Image Source : GOOGLE KAS Preliminary Result 2020

Kerala (KAS) Preliminary Result 2020: The Kerala Public Service Commission on Wednesday released the Kerala Administrative Services Preliminary Exam 2020 results on the official website -- keralapsc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the exam can visit the official website to check their marks. They can also go through the links shared below.

Kerala KAS Result 2020: How to download

1. Visit the official website-- keralapsc.gov.in

2. On the homepage, click on the result tab

3. Enter the tab to find the list 1 and 2 of candidates selected

4. Download the PDF and check your roll number

5. Save a copy for future reference

Kerala KAS Result 2020: Direct Link

Candidates can click on the below-mentioned link to check and download their Kerala KAS Result 2020

Kerala KAS Link 1- Click here

Kerala KAS Link 2- Click here

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage