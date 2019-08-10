Karnataka PGCET Result 2019: KEA to declare result soon on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Get direct link here

Image Source : PTI Karnataka PGCET Result 2019

Karnataka PGCET Result 2019: KEA to declare result on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Get direct link here

How To Check Karnataka PGCET Result 2019?

The PGCET Karnataka result to be declared by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on the official website -- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in . Candidates can check their results on the official website as soon as the board declares it. The Karnataka PGCET examination is conducted to grant admission to popular courses like MBA, M.Tech and MCA. Candidates must know that the Karnataka PGCET Result 2019 will be declared only in online mode.

Here are some simple steps that will help the candidates to get the result.

Step 1: Visit the official website -- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: Find the link of the result which says Karnataka PGCET Result 2019.

Step 3: Enter the registration number and password to log in.

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen which they need to save for the future.

The Karnataka PGCET examination 2019 was conducted on July 20 and July 21. The answer key was released on August 2. August 9 was the last date to challenge the answer keys. After Karnataka PGCET 2019 result declaration, the candidates will have to go for the Karnataka PGCET 2019 counselling process.