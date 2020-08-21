Karnataka KCET Result 2020 declared. Direct link to download

Image Source : PTI Karnataka KCET Result 2020 declared

Karnataka KCET Result 2020: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has announced the KCET Result 2020 today. This year, around 1.95 lakh candidates appeared in the CET exams held on July 30 and 31. Students who had appeared for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2020 can check their scores online at kea.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in.

Karnataka KCET Result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites-- karresults.nic.in. or kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘KCET Result 2020’

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other credentials

Step 4: Your KCET Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference

Karnataka KCET Result 2020: Direct Link

Students can click on the below-mentioned link to check and download their KCET Result 2020

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage