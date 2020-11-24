JNUEE Result 2020 declared; cutoff list for MA, M.Sc, MCA programmes released. Check direct links

Image Source : PTI JNUEE Result 2020 declared

JNUEE Result 2020: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has officially announced the JNUEE 2020 Result for M.A./M.Sc./MCA candidates/aspirants. Those who had appeared for the JNU entrance exams should note that the JNUEE 2020 Result has been released on the official website. A direct link to check the JNUEE 2020 Result has been provided for the convenience of students.

How to check JNUEE Result 2020

1. Visit the official website jnuee.jnu.ac.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'M.A./M.Sc./M.C.A. Results'

3. Enter your application number, date of birth

4. Login to the portal

5. Your JNUEE Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the result and take a print of the same for future reference

JNU Cut off Released

Along with the publication of JNUEE 2020 Results, the varsity has also published the cut off score for MA, MSc and MCA programmes. The cut-off scores released by the JNU are the minimum marks that needs to be secured in order to be considered for admission to the university. Candidates who secure marks above the JNUEE 2020 Cut-off will be called in for the counselling process wherein seat allotment will be done for them. The cut-off list for JNUEE 2020 exam is given below:

