Sunday, June 30, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education News
  4. Exam Results News
  5. JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2019: Annual/ Bi-annual Private result declared for Kashmir and Kargil Students

JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2019: Annual/ Bi-annual Private result declared for Kashmir and Kargil Students

To apply for re-evaluation of JKBOSE Class 11 Annual/ Bi-annual Private result 2019, students are required to submit the re-evaluation form. The re-evaluation form can be obtained from the exam section and has to be submitted before the last date mentioned.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Srinagar Published on: June 30, 2019 12:04 IST
Image used for representational purpose only 
Image Source : PTI

Image used for representational purpose only 

Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has declared the JKBOSE Results for Class 11 Private candidates for Kashmir and Kargil and division on Sunday.
 
The JKBOSE has declared the results on the official website  jkbose.ac.in. 
 
Students can now check the same by visiting the official website and entering their roll number and other details as required. 
 
JKBOSE 11th Result 2019 – steps to check
 
  • Visit the official website – jkbose.ac.in
  • On the home page, click on the activated link of
  • Higher Secondary Part One (Class 11th ) Annual (Private) / Bi-annual 2018-19 Kashmir Link,or
  • Higher Secondary Part One (Class 11th ) Annual (Private) / Bi-annual 2018-19 Kargil
  • Click on the tab for which you want to check the results
  • On the new window that opens, enter your roll number and submit
  • Your JKBOSE 11th result 2019 will be displayed on the screen
  • Check and download your result for future reference
  • The original marksheets will be issued by JKBOSE for all the students.
As many as 4,225 schools are affiliated to the  Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE). It is the main board of school education in Jammu and Kashmir and conducts the exams for Jammu, Kashmir, Leh, and Kargil divisions.

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StorySBI PO Prelims Result 2019: State Bank of India has announced prelims result; check details Next Story  