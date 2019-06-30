JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2019: Annual/ Bi-annual Private result declared for Kashmir and Kargil Students

Image Source : PTI Image used for representational purpose only

Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has declared the JKBOSE Results for Class 11 Private candidates for Kashmir and Kargil and division on Sunday.

The JKBOSE has declared the results on the official website jkbose.ac.in.

Students can now check the same by visiting the official website and entering their roll number and other details as required.

JKBOSE 11th Result 2019 – steps to check

Visit the official website – jkbose.ac.in

On the home page, click on the activated link of

Higher Secondary Part One (Class 11th ) Annual (Private) / Bi-annual 2018-19 Kashmir Link,or

Higher Secondary Part One (Class 11th ) Annual (Private) / Bi-annual 2018-19 Kargil

Click on the tab for which you want to check the results

On the new window that opens, enter your roll number and submit

Your JKBOSE 11th result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Check and download your result for future reference

The original marksheets will be issued by JKBOSE for all the students.

As many as 4,225 schools are affiliated to the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE). It is the main board of school education in Jammu and Kashmir and conducts the exams for Jammu, Kashmir, Leh, and Kargil divisions.