JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2019: Annual/ Bi-annual Private result declared for Kashmir and Kargil Students
To apply for re-evaluation of JKBOSE Class 11 Annual/ Bi-annual Private result 2019, students are required to submit the re-evaluation form. The re-evaluation form can be obtained from the exam section and has to be submitted before the last date mentioned.
Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has declared the JKBOSE Results for Class 11 Private candidates for Kashmir and Kargil and division on Sunday.
The JKBOSE has declared the results on the official website jkbose.ac.in.
Students can now check the same by visiting the official website and entering their roll number and other details as required.
JKBOSE 11th Result 2019 – steps to check
Visit the official website – jkbose.ac.in
On the home page, click on the activated link of
Higher Secondary Part One (Class 11th ) Annual (Private) / Bi-annual 2018-19 Kashmir Link,or
Higher Secondary Part One (Class 11th ) Annual (Private) / Bi-annual 2018-19 Kargil
Click on the tab for which you want to check the results
On the new window that opens, enter your roll number and submit
Your JKBOSE 11th result 2019 will be displayed on the screen
Check and download your result for future reference
The original marksheets will be issued by JKBOSE for all the students.
As many as 4,225 schools are affiliated to the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE). It is the main board of school education in Jammu and Kashmir and conducts the exams for Jammu, Kashmir, Leh, and Kargil divisions.