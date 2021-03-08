JEE Main Result 2021 likely to be declared today. Details

Image Source : PTI JEE Main Result 2021 likely to be declared today

JEE Main Result 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is very likely to declare the JEE Main Result 2021 today. Candidates waiting for their result should note that the JEE Main Result 2021 will be declared for the February session. Once declared, the JEE Main Result 2021 will be released on the official website. The direct link to check the JEE Main Result 2021 will be activated as soon as the result is declared. For the convenience of students, the steps to check JEE Main Result 2021 have been shared.

A total of 6.61 lakh (6,61,776) candidates had appeared for the exam and are waiting for their results to be declared, the NTA said. The February session of the JEE Main 2021 exam was held from 23rd to 26th February 2021 amid strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines and precautions.

How to check JEE Main Result 2021

1. Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'JEE Main 2021 Result'

3. Enter your application number and other required details

4. Your JEE Main 2021 Result will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take a print of the same for future reference

JEE Main Result 2021: Direct link

Direct Link To Check JEE Main Result 2021

