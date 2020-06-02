JAC Class 9 Result 2020 declared. Direct Link to check

Image Source : PTI Jharkhand JAC Class 9 Result 2020 declared. Check score card here

Jharkhand JAC Class 9 Result 2020 Declared: The JAC Class 9 result 2020 has been announced by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) today, i.e., on June 2. Candidates who appeared in the Jharkhand JAC Cass 9 examination 2020 can now check their JAC Result at jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in.

Students can also click on the direct link provided below to check their JAC 9th Class Result 2020. The steps to check the result on the official website is given below. Students can follow the steps to check their JAC class 9th result on the official website.

JAC Class 9th Result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website -- jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link -- JAC 9th Result 2020 in News / Announcement Section

Step 3: Enter all the details at the given slot

Step 4: Verify and submit these details on the website

Step 5: Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference

JAC Class 9 Result 2020: Websites to check Jharkhand board results

jacresults.com

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

jac.nic.in

jharresults.nic.in

JAC Class 9th Result 2020: Direct link to check

This year, over 4.22 lakh candidates have appeared for the JAC Class 9 examination that was conducted in January 2020. In 2019, Class 9th result was released on May 16, 2019 for more than 5 lakh students appeared for the exam.

