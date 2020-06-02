Jharkhand JAC Class 9 Result 2020 to be declared shortly. Direct link to check

Image Source : FILE Jharkhand JAC Class 9 Result 2020 to be released shortly. Direct link to check

Jharkhand JAC Class 9 Result 2020: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the JAC Class 9 result 2020 at around 1 pm today at the official website. JAC, Ranchi will make the result available at jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in.

Students who appeared for the Jharkhand class 9 annual examination 2020 can check the results as soon as the results get declared on the website. They can also click on the direct link provided below which will get activated as soon as the board declares the result. The steps to check the result on the official website is given below. Students can follow the steps to check their JAC class 9th result on the official website.

JAC Class 9th Result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website -- jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link -- JAC 9th Result 2020 in News / Announcement Section

Step 3: Enter all the details at the given slot

Step 4: Verify and submit these details on the website

Step 5: Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to check JAC Class 9th Result 2020 (To be activated soon)

The Jharkhand Board Class 9 examinations were held in January 2020. Over 4.22 lakh students appeared in the JAC Class 9 examination this year.

