Image Source : ICAI ICAI CA Final, Foundation Results: Direct Link

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to declare the CA Final Examination (Old Course and New Course) and Foundation exam results on Sunday. Once the results are declared, the candidates can check their results online on the official websites -- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in.

According to ICAI's official note, the results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination (Old course and new course) and Foundation examination results are likely to be declared on Sunday, the 21st March 2021 (evening)/Monday the 22nd March 2021.

To access the result on the ICAI websites, the candidates will have to enter their registration number or PIN number along with the roll number.

Get results via e-mail

If you wish to receive your result via e-mail, just register your requests at the website -- icaiexam.icai.org. All those who register their requests will be provided their result through e-mail.

Direct Link to check your ICAI CA results

