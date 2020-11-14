Image Source : PTI IBPS RRB Office Assistant, Officers Scale-1 Results 2020 declared. Direct Link to check

IBPS RRB Result 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the results for RRB- VIII officer assistant (multi-purpose) and officers scale- I recruitment exam 2020 on its official website today (November 14). Candidates who have appeared for the IBPS RRB exams can check their results online at ibps.in. Candidates can view the provisional allotment list for both the recruitment exams on the IBPS's official website.

IBPS RRB Result 2020: How to check

1. Visit the official website-- ibps.in

2. Click on the link "Office Assistant and Officer Scale- 1 result"

3. Login using the registration number and password

4. Your IBPS RRB provisional list will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take its print out for future reference

IBPS RRB Result 2020: Direct Link

Click here to check and download IBPS RRB Office Assistant Result

Click here to check and download IBPS RRB Officers Scale- I Result

