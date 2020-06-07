HBSE Class 10 exam result to be declared tomorrow. Here's how to check Haryana Board result

Image Source : FILE HBSE Class 10 exam result to be declared tomorrow

The Haryana Board of School Education will declare the HBSE class 10 exam result on Monday at the official website -- bseh.org.in. Those students who had appeared for the examinations can check their scorecard by visiting the official website. They can also click on the direct link provided below. The link will be activated as soon as the board releases the result online.

“Haryana Board of School Education, Bhiwani will declare results of 3,38,096 candidates, who appeared for the secondary examination, on June 8,” a Board spokesperson said on Sunday.

Out of 3,38,096 secondary school students, 1,86,153 are boys and 1,51,943 are girls.

Notably, the exam for science subjects could not be conducted as the coronavirus lockdown was imposed.

He said according to instructions of Education Minister Kanwar Pal and the Department of Education, Haryana the result will be declared on the basis of the evaluation of four subjects by including the average marks of the fifth subject (science subject).

The candidates opting science stream in class 11, however, will have to take the examination in it later.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage