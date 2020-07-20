Image Source : PTI HBSE 12th Result 2020: Haryana Board Class 12 Result to be declared tomorrow. Check details

HBSE 12th Result 2020: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) is set to declare the HBSE Class 12 Result 2020 tomorrow (July 21). Students who appeared for Haryana Board class 12 examination can check their HBSE 12th Result 2020 online at the official website of BSEH-- bseh.org.in, once it is released.

Students who had appeared for the Haryana Board Class 12/ intermediate examination exam should note that the HBSE 12th Class Result 2020 will only be displayed on the official website. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, schools in Haryana have been advised against displaying the HBSE 12th Class Result 2020 on the notice boards, to avoid the gathering of students on campus.

HBSE 12th Result 2020: How to check

1. Visit the official website bseh.org.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'HBSE 12th Class Result 2020'

3. Enter your roll number and other required details

4. Your HBSE 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take a print of the same for future reference

Direct link to download HBSE 12th Class Result 2020

Students should note that the direct links to check and download HBSE 12th Result 2020 will be available once the Haryana Board Class 12 Result 2020 are released.

The Haryana Board (HBSE) class 12 examination started on March 3 and ended on March 31, 2020.

