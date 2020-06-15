GSEB HSC Result 2020 Arts, GSEB HSC Commerce Result 2020 DECLARED! Direct link

Image Source : PTI GSEB HSC Result 2020 Arts, GSEB HSC Commerce Result 2020 DECLARED

GSEB HSC Result 2020: The GSEB (Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board) has declared the GSEB HSC Result 2020 today. Students who had appeared for the GSEB HSC Exams 2020 should note that the GSEB HSC Result 2020 Arts and GSEB HSC Commerce Result 2020 has been released on the official website. In wake of the coronavirus outbreak, schools in Gujarat have been advised against the display of GSEB HSC Result 2020 Arts on notice boards. Hence, all students are advised to check their Gujarat Results online.

For the convenience of students, the steps to check GSEB HSC Result 2020 have been provided below. A direct link to download the GSEB HSC Result 2020 Arts and GSEB HSC Commerce Result 2020 has also been provided.

GSEB HSC Result 2020: How to check

1. Visit the official website gseb.org

2. Click on the link that reads 'HSC 12th General Stream Result'

3. Enter your roll number and other required details

4. Click on submit

5. Your GSEB HSC Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the result and take a print of the same for future purpose

Direct link to check GSEB HSC Result 2020

Alternatively, students can check their GSEB HSC Result 2020 Arts and GSEB HSC Commerce Result 2020 by clicking on the direct link below.

Direct Link To Check GSEB HSC Result 2020

