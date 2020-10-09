CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2020 to be declared tomorrow. Check details

Image Source : FILE CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2020 to be declared tomorrow

CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to declare the CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2020 tomorrow (October 10, Saturday). Candidates who had appeared for the CBSE Compartmental exam 2020 should note that the CBSE 12th Result 2020 will be released on the official website. For the convenience of students, the steps to check the CBSE Compartment Result 2020 have been shared below. A direct link to check and download the CBSE Result 2020 will also be provided once the result is declared.

How to check CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2020

1. Visit the official website cbseresults.nic.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'CBSE 12th Class Compartmental Results'

3. Enter the information required

4. Verify and submit the details

5. Your CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the result and take a print of the same for future reference

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage