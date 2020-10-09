Image Source : FILE CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2020 declared: Here's how to check

CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE has declared the class 12th compartment examination on the official website -- cbseresults.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared for the CBSE Class 12 Compartmental exam 2020 can check their CBSE 12th Result 2020 by visiting the official website. A direct link to check and download the CBSE Result 2020 is also provided below. For the convenience of students, the steps to check the CBSE Compartment Result 2020 have been shared below.

How to check CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2020

1. Visit the official website cbseresults.nic.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'CBSE 12th Class Compartmental Results'

3. Enter the information required

4. Verify and submit the details

5. Your CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the result and take a print of the same for future reference

