ANI retracts story on CBSE Board 2020 Class 10, 12 results date

The news of CBSE Board result to be declared on July 11 and July 13 stands withdrawn as the CBSE release is "incorrect", News Agency ANI said soon after publishing a CBSE statement which stated that result for Class 10 and Class 12 will be declared on July 13 and July 11 respectively. In the meantime, The board has advised students, teachers and other stakeholders not to believe any such "fake" circulars, adding that the new date for Class 10 and 12 result will be declared soon. The results, once declared, will be available on cbseresults.nic.in, results.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.

Story retracted, this release is incorrect. Error regretted. pic.twitter.com/QnwoSsRj2i — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2020

The pending class 10 and 12 board exams of the Central Board of Secondary Education, postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown, were conducted from July 1 to 15. For the cancelled papers, the students will be assessed on the basis of their performance in other held papers. In the case of students who have appeared for more than three subjects, the ‘average of marks obtained in best three performing subjects’ will be awarded for subjects for which the exam was not held, as per the board.

Earlier, Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has hit back at critics who alleged a conspiracy in reducing the syllabus of the Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE amid the coronavirus pandemic. The CBSE has reduced the syllabus up to 30 per cent for nearly 190 subjects from Classes 9 to 12 only for board exams of the 2020-21 session. The board has said no question will be asked from the reduced syllabus in the exams.

"There has been a lot of uninformed commentary on the exclusion of some topics from #CBSESyllabus. The problem with these comments is that they resort to sensationalism by connecting topics selectively to portray a false narrative," the Human Resource Development or HRD Minister tweeted today.

