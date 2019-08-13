CA Results 2019: ICAI CA Final, CA Foundation results to be announced today. How to get fastest results online via websites, email, SMS

CA Results 2019: ICAI CA Final, CA Foundation results to be announced today

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is set to declare CA Final Results, CA Foundation Results today on official websites - icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, icai.nic.in. You can get your CA Results 2019 fastest on official websites, or via SMS, email, as explained below. According to an official ICAI notification on August 12, "CA Final Results and CA Foundation Results 2019 are likely to be declared on Tuesday, the 13th August, 2019 (evening) /Wednesday, the 14th August 2019 and the same as well as the All India merit (upto the 50th Rank)."

ICAI CA Final Result 2019, ICAI CA Foundation Result 2019: How to get fastest results via official website online

Step 1: Visit any of these official ICAI websites to get your CA Final Result 2019, ICAI CA Foundation Result -

Step 2: Click on the link Results link which reads ICAI CA Final Result 2019, ICAI CA Foundation Result 2019

Step 3: Enter all the details required

Step 4: Your ICAI CA Final Result 2019/ICAI CA Foundation Result 2019 will be displayed on your screen

CA Results 2019: How to get ICAI CA Final, CA Foundation Results via SMS

For fastest CA Results 2019, candidates can also receive their ICAI CA Final, CA Foundation Results via SMS. Here's what to do:

For CA Final Examination Results (Old Course), type: CAFNLOLD (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFNLOLD 000128 and send the message to: 58888

For CA Final Examination Results (New Course), type: CAFNLNEW (space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFNLNEW 000128 and send the message to: 58888

For Foundation Examination Results, type: CAFND (Space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit Foundation Examination roll number of the

candidate), e.g. CAFND 000171 and send the message to: 58888

How to get CA Final, CA Foundation Results on mail:

Receiving your result via mail is also an option. Candidates who want to get Final Examination (Old course and New Course) and Foundation Examination results via mail, can register their requests at the website icaiexam.icai.org. Email registration began on August 10, 2019. Those registering their requests will be provided their CA Results 2019 through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered by you.

About CA Exams, CA Results 2019:

This year, CA Foundation, IPCC and Final examinations were postponed to the month of June from May due to the Lok Sabha elections. CA Results, usually announced in July, too were deferred till August for the same reason. ICAI has already announced the CA CPT June 2019 Results.