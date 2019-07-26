APPSC 2019: Group-2 result and final cut-off announced at psc.ap.gov.in, check details

APPSC 2019: Group-2 result and final cut-off announced at psc.ap.gov.in

APPSC 2019 | The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced the result of Group-2 Screening Test 2019. The candidates who have appeared in the exam can check APPSC Group-2 result 2019, cut-off marks and final answer key on the official website i.e., psc.ap.gov.in.

APPSC 2019 | Steps to download Group-2 screening test result

Visit the official website-- psc.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that says, 'APPSC Group 2 Result 2019'.

Enter all the required credentials.

Click on submit button.

The APPSC Group 2 Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Download APPSC Group 2 Result 2019- direct link

APPSC Group 2 Result 2019 | Important information for candidates

APPSC Group 2 Exam 2019 is being done to recruit 447 posts in different departments. The final selection of the candidates will be based on main exam marks and computer proficiency test. All those who will qualify the main exam will be called for Computer Proficiency Test. Candidates can check APPSC Group 2 Cut Off Marks 2019, APPSC Group 2 Selection List 2019, APPSC Group 2 Rejection List 2019 by clicking on above links.

About APPSC Group 2 Result 2019

Group 2 Screening Test 2019 was held on 5 May 2019 at various exam centres. Now, the commission has released the cut off marks, final answer key and list of selected and rejected candidates on the official website.

As per Result announced on the official website, a total of 6195 candidates have qualified for APPSC Group 2 Mains Exam 2019 which is scheduled to be held from 29 to 30 August 2019 at various exam centres. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded on the official website in due course.

