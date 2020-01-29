Anna University Result 2019 declared. Direct link to download

Image Source : PTI Anna University Result 2019 declared

Anna University Result 2019: Anna University Semester Result 2019 for the Nov – Dec 2019 exams has been declared. Students who had appeared for the Anna University semester exams should note that the Anna University Result 2019 has been released on the official website. For the convenience of students, the steps to check Anna University Result 2019 have been provided. A direct link to download Anna University Result 2019 has also been provided below.

Anna University Result 2019: Official website

Students who were awaiting their Anna University Result 2019 should note that the official website and the direct link to download the result are currently facing some technical issues. Candidates are advised to keep a watch on both the pages.

Anna University semester exams

Nearly 4,79,000 students had appeared for the Anna University semester exams last year. Students should note that they would need their admit cards and the details on it to check their Anna University Result 2019. Therefore, candidates are advised to keep their exam hall tickets ready in advance to be able to check Anna University Results 2019 easily.

How to check Anna University Result 2019

1. Visit the official website annauniv.edu

2. Click on the link that reads 'Anna University Results 2019 Nov – Dec Exam'

3. You will be redirected to the result section

4. Select the programme/course for which you want to check results

5. Enter your exam registration number

6. Submit other required details

7. Your Anna University Results will be displayed on the screen

8. Download the result and take a print for future reference

Direct link to download Anna University Result 2019

