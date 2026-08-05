ICMAI CMA June result 2026 OUT at icmai.in; Raunak Jain tops in Inter, Vamsi Krishna in Final

New Delhi:

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has declared the CMA June exam result 2026 for intermediate and final exams. The ICMAI CMA June Final and Inter exam results 2026 are available on the official website - icmai.in. The CMA Inter, Final scorecard PDF login credential is Identification number.

In the CMA Inter exam 2026, Raunak Jain has secured rank one followed by Mohit Das (rank 2) and Kantala Prashanth Reddy (rank 3). In the CMA Final exam 2026, Mokshit Vamsi Krishna Mattupallai bagged rank one followed by Rahul Kailas Bhoir (rank 2) and Vannemreddy Hemnath (rank 3).

ICMAI CMA Inter Merit List 2026

Raunak Jain Rank 1 Mohit Das Rank 2 Kantala Prashanth Reddy Rank 3

ICMAI CMA Final Merit List 2026

Mokshit Vamsi Krishna Mattupallai Rank 1 Rahul Kailas Bhoir Rank 2 Vannemreddy Hemnath Rank 3

How to download ICMAI CMA June scorecard at icmai.in

The candidates can follow these steps to download CMA June scorecard for Final and Intermedia exams. To download CMA June Inter and Final scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - icmai.in and click on their respective scorecard PDF link. Use Identification number as the login credential. ICMAI CMA June scorecard for their respective Inter and Final exam will appear on the screen for download. Save CMA June scorecard for your respective Inter/ Final exam. Take a print out to be used for further reference.

Visit the official website - icmai.in

Click on CMA Inter/ Final scorecard PDF link

Enter Identification number as the login credential

ICMAI CMA June scorecard for Inter/ Final exam will be available for download on the screen

Save CMA June scorecard for Inter/ Final exam and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download ICMAI CMA June merit list PDF

The candidates can follow these steps to download ICMAI CMA June merit list on the official website - icmai.in. To download CMA June toppers list, candidates need to click on CMA June toppers list PDF on the official website - icmai.in. ICMAI CMA June toppers list PDF will be available for download on the screen, save CMA June merit list PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - icmai.in Click on CMA June toppers list PDF link ICMAI CMA June merit list PDF will appear on the screen for download Save CMA June merit list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on ICMAI CMA June result 2026, please visit the official website - icmai.in.

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